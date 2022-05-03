Those of Klopp arrived at the Estadio de la Cerámica with the conviction that they were finalists and that in Europe is paid. Villarreal in their stadium is another team and without giving the Reds time to enter the game, Dia put the first to fuel the dream of the yellow submarine. Coquelin scored the second at the stroke of the break, but it was what sentenced Emery’s men.
Liverpool went into the second half with 0-0, they had 45 minutes to solve the waste of the first half, and Jurgen, who was left to spare important players on the bench, had to call Luís Díaz to solve the ballot . The starts of Diogo Jota and Naby Keita were not typical of playing a Champions League semi-final, but of playing one more match of the bunch. The quality ended up imposing on the field. Villarreal had the best first part of their season, but they didn’t last the whole match. The figure of Gerónimo Rulli was a great help to seal Liverpool’s place in the final. Fabinho and Luís Díaz scored the first two goals and Sadio Mané took advantage of an error in an exit from the Argentine goalkeeper to close the game. The reds expect a rival in the final, but they have had a good scare from Ceramics. Three Champions League finals in five years are no coincidence, the project of this team may be the best in the world today. Tomorrow we will meet the other finalist.
#Liverpool #finalist #firsthalf #scare
Leave a Reply