Liverpool took advantage of two serious defensive errors by RB Leipzig to win 2-0 in the first leg of the knockout stages of the Champions League in a match played this Tuesday at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

The egyptian Mohamed salah (ST 8m) and the Senegalese Sadio mané (ST 13m), lined up in attack alongside Brazilian Firmino, forming the powerful offensive trident of the Reds, were the authors of the goals of the victory that brings Liverpool closer to the quarterfinals.

Liverpool, which has practically said goodbye to its options to revalidate the Premier title after adding five defeats in the last 10 games (9 points out of 30 possible), managed to forget about its problems in the local championship to give its best version in Europe.

Salah defines for 1-0. (AP)

The Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson, who had made rude mistakes In the last Liverpool games, he also showed his best level again, saving his team with good saves, breaking a seven-game streak without managing to clear his goal.

RB Leipzig, meanwhile, will now have three weeks to recover from this blow and try to surprise at Anfield on March 10, although the mission seems almost impossible for the Germans.

The match was played in the Puskas Arena in Budapest, where Leipzig had to move the game after the German government prohibited the entry into its territory of any citizen that comes from one of the areas with variants of the covid, as is the case of the United Kingdom.

The match started balanced and Spanish Dani Olmo was close to opening the scoring after heading a cross from his compatriot Angeliño, but Alisson saved on the line.

Sadio Mane seals 2-0 for Liverpool in Budapest. (DPA)

After that first local action, Liverpool took over the ball and had the best scoring chances, although the performance of Hungarian goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi saved his team with three saves.

The second half started like the first, with an action by Alisson avoiding the local goal, in a shot by Frenchman Christopher Nkunku (47), but Liverpool were unimpressed and managed to adjust their sights to turn chances into goals.

Salah took advantage of a gift from the German defense to stand alone against Gulacsi and define under to open the scoring. And just five minutes later it was Salah who benefited from another local defensive error to score the second with which to leave the tie almost sentenced in favor of Liverpool.