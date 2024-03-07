The technician Jurgen Klopp decided to go out on the field with a mixed team, some starters had a rest, others faced a difficult game for the Liverpool, In the end, the German coach's play went almost perfectly: he scored 1-5 against the Sparta Prague in the round of 16 of the Europa League and put a foot and a half in the next round.

The Colombian Luis Diaz and the Uruguayan Darwin They were in charge of assuming the responsibilities in attack: the two South Americans delivered and did not fail their coach. A goal of 'Fought', one from Szoboszlai another from Alexis MacAllister and the remaining two from Núñez allow Liverpool to achieve a very important victory in Europe to concentrate on what is to come: the Premier League and the FA Cup.

The South Americans put Liverpool with a foot and a half in the quarterfinals of the Europa League, Nunezwho earned the title after sealing last Saturday's victory (0-1) for the 'reds' at Nottingham Forest with a goal in the ninety-ninth minute, once again confirmed this Thursday in Prague the good moment of form he is going through with two goals in the first half.

A double that allowed those of Jurgen Klopp get a tie back on track that quickly went in favor of the Liverpool thanks to a penalty goal after ten minutes by the Argentine midfielder Alexis MacAllister.

The Albiceleste international did not waste an error in the departure of local defender Asger Sorensen to steal the ball and cause a maximum penalty that Mac Allister himself was in charge of converting (0-1).

Darwin Núñez celebrates goal. Photo:EFE Share

A goal that did not discourage Prague Sparta that in the following minutes had several clear chances to tie, but all the lack of efficiency that the Czech team showed against the rival goal was left over to the Liverpool that at twenty-five minutes they doubled their lead (0-2) on the scoreboard.

Darwin Nunez He surprised the local goalkeeper, the Danish Peter Vindhal, with a shot from outside the area, who was not particularly successful in his attempt to stop the ball.

However, the Sparta goalkeeper could do nothing to prevent Darwin Nunez established the momentary 0-3 for the visitors in the extension time of the first period with a powerful shot from inside the area.

Darwin Núñez celebrates with Liverpool. Photo:EFE Share

A clear marker that seemed to relax the Liverpool which allowed the Czech team to dream of a comeback after reducing the second half just started with an own goal from Conor Bradley, who had replaced Joe Gomez.

Dreams of a comeback were put to rest by Colombian striker Luis Díaz, who once again put Klopp's team three goals ahead, after making it 1-4 in the 53rd minute by sending a cross from Harvey Elliott into the net.

Luis Díaz after scoring a goal with Liverpool Photo:EFE Share

A goal that did not appease Liverpool's voracity, which was able to further expand its difference in the 84th minute with a goal from the Egyptian Mohamer Salah, who returned to the field after four games absent due to injury, and who finally did not get on the scoreboard after reviewing the referee the video images.

Fifth goal that the attacker finally achieved for the 'reds' Dominik Szoboszlai by signing the final 1-5 in the 94th minute that, barring an unexpected catastrophe next week at Anfield, places the Reds in the quarterfinals.

Luis Diaz Photo:TIME Share

SPORTS