Of the Liverpool FC has the top game at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea FC decided for 2-0 for themselves. After the break, the Reds used their majority, Sadio Mané was there with a brace.
Gates:
0: 1 – Sadio Mané (50th, assist: Firmino)
Special occurrences:
Red for Andreas Christensen (45th +1)
Alisson saves Jorginho’s penalty (75.)
The top game on the second Premier League matchday was particularly interesting from a German point of view: Timo Werner and Kai Havertz received the reigning champions from Liverpool with coach Jürgen Klopp on Sunday evening with Chelsea. Antonio Rüdiger, the third German national player for the Blues, was missing from the squad.
The Reds coach left newcomer Thiago on the bench at the start of the game, Werner and Havertz were in the Blues starting XI.
The Blues’ plan in the top game was clear: Frank Lampard’s team positioned themselves a little lower than usual and wanted to get behind the high-standing Liverpool defensive above all with the speed of Timo Werner.
It was really dangerous in round one, but neither in front of the Liverpool housing nor in front of the Chelsea goal. Only Chelsea’s controversial goalkeeper Kepa caused unrest in front of their own goal with a slapstick insert. On the other hand, Werner had the most dangerous finish after half an hour, but his shot from almost 20 meters went half a meter past the LFC goal.
Shortly before the break, the shock for Chelsea: Christensen brought Sadio Mané down after a long ball. Kepa was able to clear, but the former Gladbacher’s foul was obvious. First, referee Paul Tierney pulled out yellow, but after the VAR intervened, he rightly changed his mind and sent the Dane off with red.
Chelsea played very well in the first half (0-0) – but after being sent off, the Blues had a long 45 minutes ahead of them.
Klopp then brought Thiago for the second round. The Spaniard should bring even more structure into the game of the Reds and play out the majority. For the Spaniard, Captain Henderson left the field. On the other hand, Havertz had to stay in the cabin. Lampard brought in defender Tomori for the German international to replenish the back four.
It wasn’t long before the Reds leadership. In the 50th minute Mané was on the spot and headed the ball after Firminio’s cross into the Blues goal – 1-0 for Liverpool!
Only four minutes later Mané was back on the spot – and took advantage of a huge mistake by Kepa. The Spanish goalkeeper wanted to play Jorginho after a back pass, but Mané intercepted the ball and had no more problems inserting the ball to make it 2-0.
Significant: Just at this moment, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted that Edouard Mendy’s transfer was perfect. The Rennes goalkeeper will be presented next week and replace Kepa as the new number one!
In the 73rd minute Werner and Thiago met in a direct duel. Werner moved into the sixteenth, Thiago tried to move away, but hit Werner very easily on the heel: penalty! Jorginho missed the penalty, however, and Alisson was too strong!
In the end, the Reds won the 2-0 victory they deserved, even if Chelsea still had opportunities in the closing stages. The red card and Kepa’s mega blunder were too heavy. From a German point of view, it should be emphasized: Timo Werner showed a strong performance and was the most dangerous Chelsea player.
