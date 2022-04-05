By Fernando Kallas

LISBON (Reuters) – Liverpool took control of the Champions League quarter-finals against Benfica as goals from Ibrahima Konaté, Sadio Mané and Luis Díaz secured a 3-1 first-leg win in Lisbon on Tuesday. .

Konaté opened the scoring with a close-range header from a corner and Mané extended Liverpool’s lead with a 30th-minute assist from Díaz in what was a one-team first half, with Mohamed Salah, Díaz and Naby Keita all missing big chances. goal.

However, five minutes after the break, 22-year-old French defender Konaté missed a cross and allowed forward Darwin Núñez to score and put Benfica, encouraged by fans at Estádio da Luz, back into the game.

The hosts gained confidence and took charge quickly, but the former Porto Díaz striker, who has never lost a match against rivals Benfica, scored on the counterattack after a pass from Keita.

Diogo Jota still had the opportunity to increase Liverpool’s lead even further in stoppage time, but Benfica’s goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos made a good save.

“It was a tough game but we had a lot of opportunities to score more after the second goal, we couldn’t, we were sloppy and we let them get back into the game pushed by the crowd,” Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson told BT Sport.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat