Liverpool beat Arsenal in the FA Cup – HJK star Bojan Radulović makes his debut against Manchester City

January 7, 2024
Liverpool won the Premier League, avoiding the third round encounter.

Liverpool celebrated a 2-0 victory at Arsenal's home ground and advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

In the meeting between two major Premier League clubs, the opening goal had to wait until the 80th minute of the game. The hit was born when Arsenal Jakub Kiwior kicked the ball into his own goal. In extra time of the match Liverpool Luis Diaz cannoned the ball into the top corner.

Among the Premier League teams in the third round, Luton, Nottingham Forest and West Ham remained tied on Sunday. Luton drew 0–0 at home to third-tier Bolton and Nottingham drew 2–2 at home against third-tier Blackpool. West Ham ended up with a 1-1 home result at the second highest league level, i.e. against Bristol City, who plays in the English championship series.

The teams will play rematches for access to the fourth round.

Among the Premier League groups, Manchester City crushed Huddersfield in the English championship 5-0 on Sunday. Moved from HJK to Huddersfield on Friday Bojan Radulović entered the field in the 61st minute.

HJK sold Veikkausliiga goal scorer Bojan Radulović to Huddersfield. Picture from the match played in Helsinki in August between HJK and Farul Constanta. Picture: Jussi Eskola

Finnish national team player Glen Kamaran represented by Leeds won 3–0 at Peterborough's home field. Kamara entered the field in the 86th minute.

