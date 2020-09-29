On the third day of the Premier League received the Liverpool FC on Monday evening Arsenal FC. In an initially one-sided game, the reigning champions prevailed.
Gates: 0: 1 Lacazette (25th), 1: 1 Mané (28th), 2: 1 Robertson (34th), 3: 1 Jota (88th)
Due to the dominant initial phase of the hosts, the system question was asked at Arsenal:
Big chance Salah, Latte Alexander-Arnold and then the goal for Arsenal! Out of nowhere! But Liverpool equaled immediately.
And things got worse for Arsenal fans when Robertson took the lead for Liverpool shortly afterwards after making a mess at 1-0
Arsenal didn’t manage to appear offensively in the first half except for the goal. New players were challenged:
Arsenal got along better in the second half and were now playfully improved, but some people preferred to see the direct route:
After a little over an hour, Lacazette had the equalizer on the foot, but he forgave miserably. The fans didn’t like that:
But Arsenal only needed one goal to equalize, especially a joker gave the supporters hope.
Liverpool, on the other hand, missed making the decision when Salah robbed substitute Jota of the chance.
But shortly before the end, new signing Jota was still able to cheer when he briefly accepted a too short header defense and sank to 3: 1.
Liverpool deserved to beat Arsenal in the end. The Gunners were quick to accept it.
Leave a Reply