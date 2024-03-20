Calvin Klein offers in Liverpool for Easter: Bikinis, shorts, hats, dresses and more

Liverpool is the ideal place for fashion lovers who seek to stand out with style and sophistication, this by offering a wide selection of luxury brand items, guaranteeing that our clients are always at the forefront of the latest trends. And to make your shopping experience even more rewarding, presents unmissable discounts so that you look elegant without breaking your budget.

Given this, we tell you that the department store has an auction of Versace perfumes, glasses, watches and backpacks from only $679 This is your opportunity to purchase products from one of the most iconic brands in the world at irresistible prices.

Discover a variety of beauty, accessories and personal care products from leading brands in the market, since Versace is one of the most recognized and respected brands in the fashion industry. Founded by Gianni Versace in 1978, the house of Italian fashion has earned a reputation for its bold style, eye-catching prints and impeccable craftsmanship.

From its iconic dresses to its elegant accessories, Versace has left an indelible mark on the world of fashion, defining luxury and glamor for decades, so to refresh your wardrobe, we present some of the best discounts.

Versace Hellenyium Chrono Men's Watch Ve2u00422

⦿ Price: $18,425

⦿ The iconic and always timeless collection is now presented with a chronograph movement with 3 counters that enrich this beautiful dial.

⦿ The Grecas embellish its interior and, at 12 o'clock, the ferocious head of Medusa stands out.

Versace ve4404 gb1/87 sunglasses for women

⦿ Price: $3,874

Versace Jeans Couture casual backpack

⦿ Price: $5,099

⦿ This design features a two-way zipper closure, two zipper pockets accompanied by a rubber logo patch on the front, a half-round top handle, adjustable shoulder straps, and an internal strap.

Versace Red Jeans Eau de Toilette for Women

⦿ Price: $675

⦿ Fragrance: Floral