Are you passionate about fashion and always looking for the latest trends to complement your style? In Liverpool, you have a date with fashion. Discover a wide selection of items from the renowned Guess brand, for both men and women, with discounts of up to 60%.

Guess is a benchmark in the world of fashion, known for its unique and avant-garde style that adapts to different tastes and personalities. From elegant bags to innovative watches, seductive perfumes, trendy t-shirts, trendy footwear and much more, Guess offers a variety of products that allow you to express your style authentically. and sophisticated, therefore, know the discounts that the department store has for you.

GUESS Logan Unisex Watch:

⦿ Available for only $1,679, this pink watch is the perfect piece to complement both casual and formal outfits.

⦿ With high quality materials and innovative design, this watch is a style statement in itself.

Guess Briefcase for Women:

⦿ For only $1,899, this portfolio is a combination of elegance and modernity.

⦿ With a youthful design and monogram details, this briefcase is perfect for the contemporary woman looking to stand out on any occasion.

GUESS Round Neck T-shirt for Men:

⦿ At just $265, this t-shirt offers comfort and style in equal measure.

⦿ With a regular fit and round neckline, it's a versatile everyday option.

Guess Seductive Charm Eau de Toilette for Women:

⦿ Enjoy this fruity fragrance for only $710.

⦿ With an Eau de Toilette concentration, this scent captures seduction and charm in every spray.

GUESS Over Ankle Boot for Women:

⦿ For only $1,140, ​​these boots are the perfect complement to any outfit.

⦿ Made with high-quality synthetic material and a 4 cm heel, they offer style and comfort with every step.

GUESS Belt for Women:

⦿ For just $510, this belt offers a smooth finish and metal clasp, adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit.