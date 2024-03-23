Liverpool, is the preferred destination for all those looking for accessories for their glamorous outfits, this is because it offers a wide range of clothing and accessories for women, men and children, always keeping up to date with the latest trends. From elegant outfits for special occasions to casual everyday wear, It stands out for its variety and quality in each item.

The fashion at the department store owned by Jean Baptiste Ebrard is not limited to clothing, but also encompasses the world of perfumery. Liverpool strives to offer a complete shopping experience, which includes a careful selection of fragrances to satisfy the most demanding tastes.

For perfume lovers or those who want to give a gift to make their loved ones stand out wherever they go, Liverpool has a special offer that you cannot miss. Liverpool sells perfumes from renowned brands such as Carolina Herrera, Hugo Boss, Paris Hilton, Náutica and Versace from $675.

We present you some of the perfumes that the department store has, since it offers a wide variety of fragrances for all tastes, likewise, if you order online, you will have free shipping.

Versace Red Jeans Eau de Toilette for women

⦿ Price: $675

⦿ A floral fragrance that will transport you with its fresh and vibrant notes.

Carolina Herrera CH Eau de Toilette Fragrance Set for Women

⦿ Price: $2,398

⦿ A citrus fragrance that evokes elegance and freshness in each application.

Hugo Boss Bottled Tonic Eau de Toilette for Men

⦿ Price: $1,770

⦿ A woody fragrance that reflects masculine sophistication and dynamism.

Paris Hilton Rose Rush Eau de Parfum for Women

⦿ Price: $349

⦿ With notes of rose petals, peony and amber, this fragrance will captivate your senses with its sweet and seductive aroma.

Nautica Voyage Men's Fragrance 100 ml Eau de Toilette

⦿ Price: $609

⦿ A refreshing combination of aquatic, floral and woody notes that will transport you on a unique sensory journey.