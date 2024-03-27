Liverpool, the fashion store owned by Jean-Baptiste Ebrard, continues to surprise its customers with irresistible promotions on luxury brands, to satisfy everyone's needs. This time, it tops off the renowned Calvin Klein brand, offering discounts of up to 60% on a wide variety of items, from perfumes to t-shirts, caps and bags.

Calvin Klein is an American fashion house founded in 1968, it stands out for being synonymous with elegance and style, and now you have the opportunity to purchase its iconic products at incredible prices, thanks to the special discounts that Liverpool has for you. Don't miss this opportunity to renew your wardrobe with items from one of the most prestigious brands in the world of fashion without worrying about your savings thanks to the discounts.

Below, we present some of the offers that stand out in Liverpool, from perfumes, t-shirts, sweatshirts, caps and bags with discounts of up to 60%, know their prices, characteristics and go to your nearest store to take advantage of the promotion; In addition to this, if you decide to make purchases online, Liverpool offers free shipping so its customers don't have to worry about an extra expense.

Calvin Klein Curved Visor Cap for Men:

⦿ Embroidered CK monogram detail.

⦿ Design with matching visor.

⦿ Material: Cotton

⦿ Auction price: $1,159

Calvin Klein Crossbody Bag for Men:

⦿ Synthetic exterior.

⦿ Embossed Calvin Klein logo detail.

⦿ Design with magnet on the flap.

⦿ External pocket: 1. Measurements: length: 26 cm, height: 18 cm, depth: 4 cm.

⦿ Auction price: $1,999

⦿ Up to 6 months without interest of $416.50

Calvin Klein Sweatshirt for Men:

⦿ Round neck sweatshirt with hat and logo.

⦿ Material: Cotton

⦿ Auction price: $1,279

Calvin Klein Men's Pajama Top:

⦿ Made with recycled material.

⦿ Material: Cotton

⦿ Auction price: $419

Calvin Klein CK Be Unisex Eau de Toilette:

⦿ Woody floral musk fragrance for men and women.

⦿ Top notes are lavender, green notes, bergamot, mint, Virginia juniper and mandarin orange

⦿ Middle notes are green grass, peach, jasmine, freesia, magnolia and orchid

⦿ Base notes are musk, sandalwood, cedar, vanilla, amber and opoponax

⦿ Auction price: $656