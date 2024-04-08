Liverpool-Atalanta where to see it: Europa League quarter-finals Thursday 11 April 2024

Gasperini's Atalanta archives the defeat against Cagliari which takes them away from the Champions League zone (-5 from fifth-placed Roma and -8 from Bologna, but must recover from the Bergamo match against Fiorentina) and focuses on the Europa League quarter-finals. Thursday 11 April at 9pm match at Anfield against super Liverpool with return to the Gewiss Stadium on the 18th again at 9pm.

The Reds are the favorites in the competition, but they are also spending a lot of energy at home: the Premier League very uncertain with an exciting end to the season which sees the team coached by Jurgen Klopp first on equal points with Arsenal (71 points) and just ahead of Manchester City (on 70). Where to watch Liverpool-Atalanta: quick guide to follow the Europa League quarter-finals on TV and streaming.

Liverpool-Atalanta where to watch it on TV

Liverpool-Atalanta will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sport 2 Thursday 11 April at 9pm with commentary by Federico Zancan and technical commentary by Luca Marchegiani. No matches on free TV on Rai1.

Liverpool-Atalanta where to watch it in streaming

Liverpool-Atalanta can be followed via streaming on Now TV and Sky Go, but also on Dazn (with commentary by Stefano Borghi).

