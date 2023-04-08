Arteta’s team commands the Premier League with 72 points, the Reds have been bad so far: two knockouts and a draw in the last three games

Also played at Easter, Liverpool-Arsenal will close the thirtieth day of the Premier League. Klopp’s team drew 0-0 against Chelsea in the last round of the league, Arteta’s men beat Leeds 4-1. The Reds are going through a complicated moment and are eighth, the Gunners lead the standings with 72 points.

Prediction: Over 3.5 — In three Premier League games, Liverpool have scored just one goal. Even eleven goals scored in the partial by Arsenal. Over 3.5 is a risky but possible bet: 2.63 on Betfair, 2.48 for Leovegas and 2.45 according to Snai.

Quotes — According to the major betting sites, despite the gap in the standings there is a lot of balance in the evaluation of the 1X2 signs. Liverpool’s victory is quoted 2.75 by Leovegas, 2.67 by Planetwin and 2.65 by Novibet. The eventual success of Arsenal is proposed 2.55 by Starcasinò Bet, Betfair and Betway. While the X is offered 3.65 by Sportbet, 3.63 on Netbet and 3.56 according to Betway. There are 29 points of gap between the two teams, the Gunners have not lost in the Premier League since the match against Manchester City on February 15 (1-3). Then even seven victories in a row. The Reds, on the other hand, have not won since 7-0 against United on 5 March, then two knockouts and a draw. The goal sign is however a concrete hypothesis: 1.48 for Sisal, 1.47 for Snai and 1.45 according to Bet365. Arteta’s team scored 29 goals in the first half, 23 of which were scored by Klopp’s men. The goal in the first 45′ is offered at 3.75 by Bet365, 3.65 on Starcasinò Bet and Snai. See also McLaren: No rush to race in the WEC and Formula E

In 20 out of 29 matches, Arsenal broke the deadlock first. Whether the Gunners are the first to score is worth 1.92 on Sisal, 1.91 for Betfair and 1.80 according to Bet365. But no one did better than Gabriel Jesus and his companions in the second half: 41 goals. The Over 1.5 second half is set at 1.81 by Sportbet, Betway and Netbet.

The markers — The Reds rely on Salah to get out of the negative moment. Liverpool need points to still hope in Europe, fifth place is seven lengths away. A goal by the Egyptian in the 90′ ​​is rated 2.90 by Starcasinò Bet, 2.63 on Leovegas. Martinelli is the top scorer of this Arsenal, already 13 goals so far. A center at Anfield is quoted at 3.55 by Starcasinò Bet, 3.50 by Leovegas.

Statistics and background — There are 168 total comparisons between Liverpool and Arsenal. The balance of the precedents is all in favor of the Reds with 66 successes against the 53 of the Gunners, 49 draws. The first leg at the Emirates ended 3-2 for the hosts. Arteta’s side had lost four of their most recent five encounters. Before the victory in October, the Gunners’ last success against their opponents came in 2020 in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. See also The derby of the heart in Santo Stefano between Scandicci and Florence: engaged couples against

