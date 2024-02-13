With the departure of Jürgen Klopp from the Liverpool bench, there is a very big hole left to fill within the club. That being the case, and as we have told you in 90min, the one chosen by the 'Reds' board to take the German's place is Xabi Alonso, who has already been informed of their desire to join him in the project. In fact, this weekend, in the duel that could define the Bundesliga, they followed him very closely.
The Liverpool board sent scouts to Germany to monitor Alonso's work against the giant, Bayern Munich, and after the enormous show that Leverkusen offered, the Anfield management was one hundred percent clear that the Spanish coach is the ideal man to take the place that Klopp will leave vacant. However, Xabi would not arrive alone, as the Premier League leader's scouts were more than impressed with the work of two players who could go in the combo.
In central defense, Piero Hincapié, a wish for Liverpool for years and now that he is one of the best on the planet, the club is considering signing him in the summer to be Matip's pair. In the center of the field, the most precise artist on the planet, Florian Wirtz, leader in assists in the five major leagues and who, despite his young age, is already one of the best soccer creators on the planet. The English team considers that taking this pair of players along with Alonso would be a checkmate.
