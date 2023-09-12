Without being major protagonists in the market, Liverpool has closed the arrival of good reinforcements that will help the team in its reconstruction. The vast majority of the signings have been for the midfield as well as a couple of arrivals for the attack and defense. However, in these latter cases they are players with minimal prominence and who perhaps provide more support from a secondary role.
The Anfield club was the protagonist until the last day of the market and not because of the arrival of Gravenberch upon the closing of the market, but because of Saudi Arabia’s insistence on the signing of Mohamed Salah. A move that, although the Reds have managed to avoid this summer, is far from coming to an end, as the player wants to close his signing with the sheikhs and that is why Klopp and company are analyzing a future without their great reference and are considering names of possible replacements.
From England they say that the player they most like to take Salah’s place is Vinicius Jr. A signing that seems impossible right now. However, in 2024 the club considers it could be viable, especially if the Brazilian’s brilliance at Real Madrid falls below Jude Bellingham and this is combined with the arrival of Mbappé, a couple of pieces that would take away the prominence of the Brazilian team. While the Premier League team would give the Flamengo team the role of star and top reference of the entire squad, as well as a salary above what they receive in Spain.
