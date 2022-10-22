When it was thought that Liverpool straightened out his season with his three consecutive victories, the Reds fell this Saturday against the one who was the last classified in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest1-0, on the twelfth day.

A win would have placed the Reds provisionally in fifth place in the championship, one point from the qualifying places at Champions League, but they remain in seventh position, with 16 points, while Nottingham Forest (9 points) gives up last place to Leicester.

Private Thiago Alcantara, sick, and Darwin Núñez, Diogo Jota and Luis Díaz, injured, Liverpool never ceases to have to improvise their line-ups and they undoubtedly explain their difficulties.

no goal

Nottingham, who almost completely changed their squad in pre-season following promotion to the Premier League, took time to find cohesion but their determination and discipline were enough to surprise their rivals.

Since in front, Liverpool lacked freshness and was slow in transmissions and inaccurate in the last or penultimate pass.

As an example, a header to the far post from Virgil van Dijk that it was neither a goal attempt nor a pass to Roberto Firminoonly in the area (38), or another volley attempt missed by Mohammed Salahwhen he seemed to have space and time to control and finish off (53).

After occasions of Cheikhou Kouyate (19) or Jesse Lingard (31) in the first period, it was the Nigerian Taiwo Awoiyi who opened the scoring (1-0, 55), after receiving a free kick very poorly defended by the Reds.

Awoniyi spent six years as a Liverpool footballer without playing any games, chaining loan spells in German, Belgian and one Dutch club.



Harvey Elliott (57), Firmino (65), Trent Alexander-Arnold (85), who started as a substitute, and Van Dijk (90, 90+3) had chances to save a point, making goalkeeper Dean Henderson shine, but Morgan Gibbs-White (58) and Ryan Yates (86 ) were also able to score the 2-0, but the Brazilian goalkeeper of the

Liverpool, Alison.

Before an important trip to Ajax in Amsterdam in the Champions League on Wednesday, Liverpool has already lost more games in the first eleven of this Premier than in all of last season, when Manchester City was one point ahead in the title race.

