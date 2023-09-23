If you want to enjoy your favorite movies on a Smart TV that provides an unparalleled experience in the company of your friends and family, however, you do not want to affect your pockets, don’t worry anymore and take advantage of this great discount it has for you Liverpool department store.

Liverpool offers a wide variety of items to satisfy the needs of its customers, so if you want to purchase a new television, or if you are thinking about remodeling your home, the department store announced an offer on the Hisense 55-inch 4K LED TV; you save more than 31 thousand.

Many consumers often compare prices between various companies when wanting to purchase a new product, so if you are a technology lover, take advantage of this TV offered by the retailer founded in 1847 by Jean-Baptiste Ebrard.

Although Liverpool began as a box dedicated to the sale of ribbons, laces and lace in the city center, over the years it has stood out for its place trending items and products, from fashion, beauty, home and sports.

This time, it placed great offers on its website, so in the electronics area, you will find screens with great discounts on brands like LG and Samsung, however, a Hisense 55-inch 4K LED TV caught the eye. everyone’s attention, because you can save more than 31 thousand pesos.

Hisense LED Smart TV 55-inch 4K screen

With a starting price of $23,499 by having a discount that will allow you save more than 31 thousand, you can buy it for a cost $8,299; With this model you can acquire this model of the year 2022 with which you can enjoy your favorite series and movies.

● 4K resolution

● Google TV operating system, offers more than 300 channels and all your favorite platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ or HBO Max

● Has Filmmaker Mode to transform your space into an unmatched cinematic experience