THE Liverpool announced on Friday (23.Aug.2024) a partnership with Ladbrokes. The company will become the club’s official betting partner in the UK and Ireland. The collaboration aims to create exclusive content and rewards activations for fans.

Ladbrokes will also be gaining visibility on the big screens at Anfield and St Helens Stadium – where the women’s team play. As announced in statement official, the partnership will provide a significant brand presence.

English football sees an increase in partnerships with companies bets. Manchester City and Nottingham Forest have also partnered with bookmakers such as Betway.

Liverpool’s commercial director Ben Latty expressed excitement about the new partnership. “Ladbrokes is one of the most established and recognised high street betting companies. We are delighted to welcome them to the LFC partner family,” said Latty.

Charlotte Emery, marketing director at Ladbrokes, also expressed enthusiasm about the deal.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with a football club with the history and stature of Liverpool FC. At Entain, we are committed to only working with partners who align with our values. Ladbrokes and Liverpool have a lot in common – great heritage, ambition and a commitment to our communities, as well as a passion for football – making this the perfect partnership.”