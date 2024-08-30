London (dpa)

After a good start to the season in the English Premier League, under the leadership of its new Dutch coach Arne Slot, Liverpool will face its first real test in the competition this season, when it visits its arch-rival Manchester United, on Sunday, in the top match of the third round of the tournament.

The match between the two teams is called by followers as the “England Classic”, and is also known as the “North West Derby”, or the “War of History and Tradition”, as the rivalry between their fans seems to be fierce, especially since they are the most crowned with the English Premier League title throughout history. Manchester United tops the list of clubs that have won the English Premier League the most times, with 20 titles, one title ahead of its closest pursuer, Liverpool.

Liverpool began their campaign in the competition, which they are looking to regain the title they have lost in the last four seasons to Manchester City, with a 2-0 win over their hosts Ipswich Town, who are back in the competition, before beating their guest Brentford by the same score in the last round.

Liverpool are one of four teams to have maintained a perfect record after the first two stages of the competition this season, but their task will not be easy at all when they face Manchester United, who are trying to recover from their last-minute 1-2 loss to hosts Brighton last Saturday.

The loss to Brighton came as a shock to Manchester United fans, who were hoping for a strong start for their team, which has not won the title since the 2012-2013 season, especially after its 1-0 win over Fulham in the opening match of the season.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag expressed his regret over his team’s early defeat to Brighton, telling the BBC after the match: “We could have won or at least drawn.”

“We created a lot of chances to score, we showed some resilience and fought, but we didn’t take advantage of the chances we had after we scored the equaliser,” Ten Hag explained.

The United coach called on his players to improve in the coming period, saying, “We must be effective defensively and offensively and act better as a team, but conceding two easy goals is unacceptable.”

Manchester United hope to take advantage of the home advantage and the fans to achieve their first victory over Liverpool in the league at Old Trafford, which will host their next match since August 2022.

For his part, the Egyptian international star Mohamed Salah is looking forward to practicing his hobby of scoring against Manchester United, which has been his “favorite victim” throughout his professional career.

Manchester United are the opponents who have conceded the most goals from Mohamed Salah, who started his professional career in Europe in 2012 with the Swiss team Basel, noting that he is the historical top scorer in the matches between the two teams in the English Premier League with 11 goals from 13 matches.

In general, Salah played 15 matches against United in various competitions, during which he scored 14 goals, provided 4 assists to his teammates, and led Liverpool to victory in 6 matches, compared to 5 draws and 4 defeats during that series.

After scoring against both Ipswich and Brentford, Salah is looking forward to scoring more goals against United, and he is looking to continue breaking records in the matches between the two teams.

The “Egyptian Pharaoh” hopes to enhance his record as the player who has scored the most goals against Manchester United in the history of the English Premier League, as he is currently one goal ahead of his closest pursuer, English football icon Alan Shearer.

Salah is looking to score his seventh goal in the league at Manchester United’s home ground, having scored six goals in the competition at Old Trafford so far, the highest number of goals scored by a visiting player at the Red Devils’ stadium, surpassing Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who scored five goals at the stadium.

The Pharaohs captain is also aiming to score in his fifth home league game in a row, having been the first player to score in four consecutive visits to Old Trafford. Since their 7-0 win over United in March 2023 at Anfield, Liverpool have failed to beat Ten Hag’s side in their last three competitive encounters in all competitions.

The two teams drew 0-0 at Liverpool and 2-2 in Manchester in the league last season, while United beat their opponents 4-3 in the FA Cup quarter-finals before going on to win the title that time.

The two teams’ matches began on April 28, 1894, while this confrontation is the 183rd between the two teams in the league championship, as Manchester United has the advantage during the previous encounters, after achieving 69 wins, compared to 61 wins for Liverpool, while a draw imposed itself on 52 confrontations.

Overall, the two teams have met in 214 matches in all competitions so far, with Manchester United winning 83 times, compared to 71 for Liverpool, and 60 matches ending in a draw.

This anticipated match comes 28 days after their friendly match in the United States, during the two teams’ preparations for the new season, which Liverpool won 3-0.

On the other hand, Manchester City, Arsenal and Brighton are also keen to maintain their excellent start to the season ahead of the upcoming international break.

Manchester City will travel to face West Ham United, while the Emirates Stadium in the British capital, London, will witness a heated confrontation between Arsenal and its guest, Brighton, on Saturday.

City currently lead the league standings with 6 points, ahead on goal difference of their closest rivals, having opened their campaign with a 2-0 win over hosts Chelsea, before recording a big 4-1 win over visiting Ipswich Town.

Norwegian Erling Haaland, the Sky Blues’ striker, quickly showed his teeth early, after scoring 4 goals in the first two stages of the tournament, to top the scorers’ list, one goal ahead of Chelsea’s Tony Madueke, who is in second place. Manchester City aspires to continue its overwhelming superiority over West Ham and achieve its seventh consecutive victory over them in the competition, when it plays against them at the Olympic Stadium in the British capital.

During the last six matches between the two teams in the tournament, all of which ended in favour of the Spanish coach Guardiola’s team, Manchester City players scored 13 goals, while their net received only 4 goals.

Since West Ham’s last league win over City in September 2015, the Sky Blues have won 14 and drawn two of their last 16 meetings in the prestigious competition. West Ham, meanwhile, will be aiming to continue their recovery from a sluggish start to the campaign last season and secure a second successive win. The London side began their campaign with a 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa but quickly recovered with a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Arsenal will have a risky mission when they host Brighton in the opening match of this stage. The difficulty of the match lies in the desire of both teams to continue their winning streak. The team nicknamed “The Gunners” started their journey this season with a 2-0 win over their guest Wolverhampton, before winning by the same score against their host Aston Villa in the last stage.

Brighton head into the match in high spirits after beating Everton 3-0, followed by a 2-1 win over Manchester United, and qualifying for the third round of the League Cup after a 4-0 win over Crawley Town on Tuesday.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will host Crystal Palace on Sunday, with the Blues buoyed by their 6-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, their biggest win in the competition this season so far.

Chelsea are planning to take advantage of Crystal Palace’s poor start, having lost to Brentford and West Ham in their first two games, leaving them without points.

The same stage will witness several other important matches, as Everton will meet Bournemouth on Saturday, Leicester City will meet Aston Villa, Ipswich Town will meet Fulham, Nottingham Forest will meet Wolverhampton, Brentford will meet Southampton, while Newcastle United will play Tottenham on Sunday.