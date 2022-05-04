With the final whistle at the Bernabéu, we already know the two Champions League finalists this season. Real Madrid won in Los Blancos, after another historic comeback in added time, while Liverpool did the same yesterday against Villarreal.
This final will once again face two teams that already met in 2018 in Cardiff, a match that the Whites would win 3-1 and lift their thirteenth Champions League. Liverpool for their part, their third final of this tournament in five seasons, demonstrating the high level of Klopp’s men in recent years.
The grand final of the continental Champions will be on May 28 at 9:00 p.m. The chosen venue will be the Stade de Frances de Saint-Denis, in France. The stadium has a capacity for 80,000 spectators, so it will be able to accommodate a large part of the fans of both teams.
It was planned that the venue would be the Krestovski Stadium in Saint Petersburg, but due to the UEFA sanctions against Russia, it was decided to change the venue. It was precisely at the Stade de Frances that the white team won its eighth European Cup in 2000 against Valencia, so they will be able to repeat victory in a feud with history for the Spanish.
