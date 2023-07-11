The future of Federico Chiesa intertwines between Italy, England and… the usual Arabia. The Juventus star, it’s no mystery, could change teams in the summer, after a year made complicated by injuries and a not always idyllic relationship with Massimiliano Allegri’s technical staff. With the contract expiring in 2025, a very complex renewal negotiation (Juve does not have much room to increase his salary from 5 million euros net per season) and the non-participation in the Champions League, the farewell has never been so Neighbor. His agent, Fali Ramadani, has been surveying the Premier League market in recent weeks to figure out who is interested in Chiesa. He immediately tried Aston Villa, but the destination is not particularly pleasing to Fede. While signs of interest have also arrived from Liverpool and Newcastle. Juve, for its part, is waiting for concrete proposals to make assessments, with the intention of not going below 50 million euros, at least as an initial request.

intrigue

—

Both Liverpool and Newcastle, however, would accelerate on Chiesa only in the event of important exits. As for the Reds, the name of the Juventus player would be one of the first on Jurgen Klopp’s list if Momo Salah were to decide to surrender to the court of the very rich Saudi clubs. Scenario not obvious, but possible. Newcastle also has a lot of money (Does Tonali remember anything?), which is close to buying Harvey Barnes, who has just been relegated to the Championship with Leicester. In the role of winger, however, the Magpies could also look for another profile in addition to the English one, especially if Allan Saint Maximin leaves. The French winger wants a change of scenery and Italy would be his favorite destination (he was proposed to Juve and Milan), but the 9 million net per year salary makes the Serie A track impracticable, despite the growth decree . So Saudi could be the solution for him too, freeing up a slot that Newcastle could fill with Chiesa.