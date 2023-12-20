Liverpool remains in the race for the League Cup, after beating West Ham 5-1 this Wednesday, in a match in which the Colombian Luis Díaz entered in the 78th minute by Cody Gakpo.

Coach Jürgen Klopp had the luxury of resting several of his attacking men, including Díaz, thinking about the crucial Premier League match against Arsenal, on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Colombia time , in which the lead of the championship will be at stake.

Meanwhile, the 'Reds' already have a rival in the League Cup semi-final: The draw held this Wednesday paired Middlesbrough against Chelsea and

Liverpool against Fulham.

Chelsea eliminated Newcastle United on a penalty kick and will face Middlesbrough, from the Championship, who beat Port Vale this Tuesday. Liverpool will face Fulham, Everton's executioner.

The recent history of the semi-finalists in the League Cup

The 'Reds' won this competition in 2022 (in the first title that Díaz won with Liverpool), while Chelsea took the title in 2015 and Middlesbrough in 2004. These are the first semi-finals in Fulham's history.

The first leg of the semifinal matches will be played the week of January 8 and the second leg on the 22nd of the same month. The final is scheduled for February 25 and will be played at Wembley.

Díaz is looking for his fourth title with Liverpool. Apart from the League Cup, he won the FA Cup and the Community Shield last year. With Junior he won two Leagues, a Super League and a Colombia Cup and reached the final of the Copa Sudamericana in 2018.

With Porto, the guajiro won two Portuguese leagues, two Portuguese Cups and a Super Cup in that country.

SPORTS

With Efe

More Sports news