Liverpool, one of the big favorites to win the Europa League final in Dublin, will visit Sparta Prague.

Six-time Champions League winners, the team Jurgen Kloppwho will leave the club at the end of the season, is looking for a continental trophy after failing to qualify for the current edition of the Champions League.

The Premier League leader stands as the big favorite to seal their place in the quarterfinals against the Czech team. For that match in Prague, Klopp included the Egyptian attacker on the list Mohamed Salahwho had been out for two and a half weeks due to a physical problem.

This possible reappearance of the Egyptian in the Czech Republic comes at an important moment, before the 'Reds' face Manchester City on Sunday in the main Premier League duel.

Salah Photo:Reuters Share

The 31-year-old goalscorer exercised with his teammates this Wednesday, according to images released by Liverpool on their social networks. Salah has played just 46 minutes for Liverpool since the thigh injury suffered with Egypt in mid-January during the Africa Cup of Nations.

He came into play on February 17 in a match against Brentford (4-1), shining with an assist and a goal. However, his return was fleeting since after that game he returned to the infirmary with a muscle problem.

Luis Díaz celebrates goal with Liverpool. Photo:EFE Share

Liverpool will also have the Colombian Luis Diazwho is in a very good moment and hopes to be a protagonist in the European tournament.

Programming

Thursday March 7

Europa League

Sparta Prague vs. Liverpool

Time: 12:30 pm

TV: ESPN

SPORTS