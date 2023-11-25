Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp told the BBC: “It is difficult to play matches on such a difficult field and it is not a coincidence that they have won I don’t know how many times in a row at their stadium. They are a great team. It is a good point and I am completely satisfied with it.”.

He added, “Trent had a big impact today. Not only in scoring the goal, he was a really important player in all situations and played a very good match.”.

“We don’t examine the question of whether we are as good as City. We want to be ready in these matches to perform adequately against them, and that is what we did today“.

City stumbled at home for the first time after 23 consecutive wins in all competitions, but it is in the lead with 29 points from 13 matches, while Liverpool reached the 28th point, ruining a day in which Erling Haaland broke a record..

“We haven’t had a lot of good results here overall,” Alexander-Arnold told Sky Sports. “We got a point. We didn’t do a great performance at all, but we got the point. There were positives, we had chances to win the game.”“.

Haaland, the league’s top scorer this season with 14 goals, became the fastest player to score 50 goals in the English Premier League when he fired a shot with his left foot, taking advantage of a mistake by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker to clear the ball. It took the 23-year-old player 48 matches to achieve this achievement, beating the previous record held by Andy Cole. (65).

With the start of the intense match, the English Premier League competitions resumed after the international break, and hopes were not disappointed, as Alexander-Arnold silenced the City fans at the Etihad Stadium in the 80th minute after a wonderful pass from Mohamed Salah on the edge of the penalty area, and he shot a wonderful low ball into the net..

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk told the BBC: “The second half was much better than the first half.

“Obviously we knew we would face difficulties sometimes and that’s to be expected. You have to fight as a team.

“Coming up with a point from here of course isn’t bad. We wanted to win but we didn’t lose, which seems a bit redundant“.

Haaland’s goal was his first against Liverpool in a City shirt, and it came despite doubts about his readiness after he was excluded from Norway’s squad for the 2024 European Championship qualifiers against Scotland after he suffered an ankle injury in a friendly match on November 16 against the Faroe Islands..

The referee canceled a goal for City, which Jack Grealish missed due to illness, scored by Ruben Diaz in the second half after returning to the video assistant referee technology, which showed Manuel Akanji’s intervention on the goalkeeper..

The hosts fired several shots at goalkeeper Alisson Becker in the tense final few minutes, including a header from Haaland after a corner kick went wide..

Liverpool also had chances, including Darwin Nunez’s early header after a cross from Salah, which Ederson cleared wide of his own net..