London (dpa)

Liverpool and Chelsea qualified for the Champions League next season, after they ranked third and fourth in the Premier League football league this season.

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at home, while Chelsea lost 1-2 to Aston Villa, but benefited from the gift of its neighbor, Tottenham Hotspur, who dashed the hopes of Leicester City to advance to the Champions League, after beating them 4-2 in a deadly time.

Liverpool ended their tournament campaign this season in third place with 69 points, two points ahead of Chelsea, fourth-placed, who beat Leicester City, who fell to fifth, to participate in the European League next season.

After Manchester City, who won the league title this season, as well as runner-up Manchester United, got the first two tickets to the Champions League, the conflict was very burning between Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester City, to obtain the last two cards for the continental competition during the final stage of the English League.

The remaining matches of the stage resulted in Manchester City winning 5-0 at home to Everton, Arsenal at home to Brighton 2-0, and Newcastle against Fulham with the same result, Leeds United at home to West Bromwich Albion 3-1, and West Ham United at home to Southampton 3-0, And Manchester United at home to Wolverhampton 2-1, and Sheffield United at home to Burnley 1-0.