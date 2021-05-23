Liverpool, who beat Crystal Palace (2-0) and Chelsea, despite their defeat (2-1) against Aston Villa this Sunday, finished third and fourth in the Premier League, at the end of the 38th and last matchday , and they qualified for the Champions League.

‘Reds’ and ‘blues’ will accompany the two teams from Manchester, City (first) and United (second) in the top European competition next season.

This 38th date of the atypical season, played almost entirely behind closed doors due to the covid-19 pandemic, will be remembered for its emotion. The return of up to 10,000 spectators per stadium from the 37th day gave an additional dimension to the epic of these ten games played simultaneously.

Indeed, the fight for the last two places for the Champions League was the ‘hot’ point of the last day, and it did not disappoint. In addition, Leicester, who played at home against Tottenham (2-4) after taking the lead twice, and West Ham, who beat Southampton 3-0, finished fifth and sixth, and will play the Europa League , while the ‘spurs’, seventh, will debut in the new Conference League.

The ‘reds’ climbed ‘in extremis’ to the third drawer of the podium after an almost immaculate championship finish, with 26 points out of 30 possible in the last ten dates. A relief for the team led by Jürgen Klopp after a season weighed down by injuries to important players.

Against Palace, Senegalese Sadio Mané, one of the great disappointments of the season at Anfield, scored both goals to passes from Brazilian Roberto Firmino (minute 36) and Mohamed Salah (minute 74), the other two components of the magical forward.

Bale double



Right behind them, Thomas Tuchel’s men, who in six days will contest the Champions League final against Premier League champion Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, made sure to return to the top European competition despite their defeat at Birmingham.

Deprived of Frenchman N’Golo Kanté, injured but could be recovered for Saturday, Chelsea saw Leicester overtake them after opening the scoring against Tottenham with a Jamie Vardy penalty goal (minute 18). Harry Kane’s equalizer for the ‘spurs’ – which allows him to be top scorer with 23 goals, ahead of Salah (22) – briefly returned the ‘blues’ to the top-4 (minute 40). But by dint of dominating without scoring, Tuchel’s pupils found themselves behind thanks to a goal from Bernard Traoré (minute 43).

The situation worsened for Chelsea when in the 53rd minute the Dutch Anwar el-Ghazi beat the Spanish goalkeeper with a penalty Kepa Arrizabalaga. Leicester had just taken the lead again with a second penalty goal from Vardy (minute 52) and seemed in an advantageous position.

Although Ben Chilwell fed hope with 20 minutes remaining, it was Tottenham’s draw at Leicester, on an error by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, that returned Chelsea to the top-4 (minute 76). Gareth Bale, in his last match with the elastic of the ‘spurs’ before returning to Real Madrid after his loan, sealed his double (minutes 87 and 90 + 6).

The ‘foxes’, who stayed at the gates of the Champions League on the last day for the second consecutive season, close the course with the consolation of the Europa League and with the English Cup in their showcases, won precisely from the ‘blues’. But with the bitter taste of having spent 64 of 76 days in the last two years in Champions League access positions, without being able to seal the award.

With their victory at the King Power Stadium, the ‘spurs’ were able to retain seventh place, leaving Arsenal out of Europe, who will not play European competition for the first time since the 1995-96 campaign.

Agüero says goodbye in style



This day will also go down in history for being the last of Sergio Agüero in the Premier. The Argentine striker for Manchester City jumped onto the pitch in the 65th minute, and scored his 183 and 184 goals for the ‘citizens’ in the Premier League in their 5-0 win against Everton, becoming the most prolific player for the same club by in front of Wayne Rooney.

The three descendants; Fulham, West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United had been known for weeks.