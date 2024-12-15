League leaders Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC failed in the fight for the top of the English Premier League and only played a draw at home on Saturday. In a wild game against Fulham with German goalkeeper Bernd Leno outnumbered, Liverpool couldn’t get past a 2-2 (0-1) draw. Pursuers Arsenal were unable to take advantage of the slip-up with DFB striker Kai Havertz, and the Gunners drew 0-0 against Everton FC.

In Liverpool, Andreas Pereira gave Fulham an early lead (11th). Shortly afterwards, Reds defender Andy Robertson was shown the red card for an emergency stop (17th), but Liverpool continued to push for an equaliser. This was achieved by Cody Gakpo (47th), before Rodrigo Muniz made it 2-1 for the guests from London (76th). Substitute Diogo Jota (2:2/86th) prevented Liverpool from losing at home. In the turbulent final phase, both teams still had opportunities to score the winning goal.

Arsenal played dominantly against Everton, but showed too little penetration. Havertz also only had a few notable scenes, so the third-place team remained five points behind Liverpool for the time being.