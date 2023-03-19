Eliminated in a very undignified way in the Champions League in the middle of the week, Liverpool have run out of options to win anything this season. Klopp’s team has paid dearly for the mismanagement of the renewal of the squad and that is why they have experienced their worst course since the German coach landed at Anfield.
Today the Anfield team understands that to avoid another chaos like the one this season, the team requires an urgent renewal of the squad, but they cannot afford not to sign a player of proven quality in the summer, since the battle is no longer It is only against the Big Six, other Premier League teams are taking steps forward such as Newcastle, which is why Klopp’s men are already analyzing the market and have an old goal in their sights that today lived a martyrdom within the Bayern Munich.
Disappointed by the performance of their midfield, where the likes of Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago and Keita have been far below what they have been years ago, the team knows that it requires a total renovation of said area of the field. For this reason they will again seek the signing of Ryan Gravenberch, who rejected them in the summer to join Bayern. Unfortunately for him, in the Munich team he cannot compete with the heavyweights that are Kimmich and Goretzka, which is why the player wants to leave the Bundesliga champion team this summer.
#Liverpool #analyzes #signing #discard #Bayern #Munich
