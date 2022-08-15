with videoAfter two rounds in the Premier League, Liverpool are already four points behind Manchester City and Arsenal, the two clubs that have not yet dropped any points in the first two rounds. After last week’s 2-2 at newly promoted Fulham, it went 1-1 against Crystal Palace tonight, while Darwin Núñez was shown a red card on his Anfield debut after a headbutt.

The 23-year-old striker from Uruguay, who came over from Benfica for no less than 75 million euros this summer, will probably have to watch a few games. Núñez gave Joachim Andersen a firm headbutt after the Danish defender (ex-FC Twente) gave him a push and then went to the ground quite theatrically. The headbutt was also the result of mounting frustrations at Liverpool, as despite plenty of chances in the first half, Crystal Palace went into halftime with a 0-1 lead. The lightning-fast Wilfried Zaha scored after 32 minutes after a nice through pass by Eberechi Eze. See also The details of the state of the presenter “What? Where? When?"





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

After the red card from Núñez in the 57th minute, Liverpool immediately gave a lot of gas and that resulted in the 1-1 of Luis Díaz in the 61st minute. The energetic attacker from Colombia entered from the left flank and hit the far corner with the right.

Liverpool then had more than half an hour and five minutes of extra time to make the 2-1, but the team of Jürgen Klopp and his assistant Pepijn Lijnders failed to score, much to the frustration of the fans at The Kop. The odds ratio at Anfield eventually came to 24-7, but in terms of shots on target, the ratio was only 4-3 in Liverpool’s favour. Crystal Palace even had the best chance of the winning goal in the 77th minute, but Wilfried Zaha hit the post from close by. See also Corona virus in Germany: seven-day incidence continues to decrease slightly

Liverpool will visit Manchester United next Monday, which is in deep crisis after defeats against Brighton (1-2) and Brentford (4-0) and is therefore last in the Premier League. So at Old Trafford, Liverpool will have to make do without the suspended Darwin Núñez, while with Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota were unavailable for Klopp tonight due to injuries.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Formula 1 | Fernando Alonso's pain has been going on for months: "There's nothing I can do"