with videoAfter two rounds in the Premier League, Liverpool are already four points behind Manchester City and Arsenal, the two clubs that have not yet dropped any points in the first two rounds. After last week’s 2-2 at newly promoted Fulham, it went 1-1 against Crystal Palace tonight, while Darwin Núñez was shown a red card on his Anfield debut after a headbutt. He will certainly miss next week’s fraught match at last week’s Manchester United.

The 23-year-old striker from Uruguay, who came over from Benfica for no less than 75 million euros this summer, will probably have to watch a few games. Núñez gave Joachim Andersen a firm headbutt after the Danish defender (ex-FC Twente) gave him a push and then went to the ground quite theatrically. The headbutt was also the result of mounting frustrations at Liverpool, as despite plenty of chances in the first half, Crystal Palace went into halftime with a 0-1 lead. The lightning-fast Wilfried Zaha scored after 32 minutes after a nice through pass by Eberechi Eze. Virgil van Dijk took center stage in the back alongside Nathaniel Phillips, who had a starting spot at Liverpool for the first time since May 2021 as Joel Matip is injured and Joe Gomez could only play for half an hour.





After the red card from Núñez in the 57th minute, Liverpool immediately gave a lot of gas and that resulted in the 1-1 of Luis Díaz in the 61st minute. The energetic attacker from Colombia entered from the left flank and hit the far corner with the right.

Liverpool then had more than half an hour and five minutes of extra time to make the 2-1, but the team of Jürgen Klopp and his assistant Pepijn Lijnders failed to score, much to the frustration of the fans at The Kop. The odds ratio at Anfield eventually came to 24-7, but in terms of shots on target, the ratio was only 4-3 in Liverpool's favour. Crystal Palace even had the best chance of the winning goal in the 77th minute, but Wilfried Zaha hit the post from close by. Crystal Palace coach Patrick Vieira had no place in his match selection for Jairo Riedewald, who was still on the bench at the season opener against Arsenal (0-2 defeat at Selhurst Park).





Liverpool will visit Manchester United next Monday, which is in deep crisis after defeats against Brighton (1-2) and Brentford (4-0) and is therefore last in the Premier League. So at Old Trafford, Liverpool will have to make do without the suspended Darwin Núñez, while with Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota were unavailable for Klopp tonight due to injuries. ,,I am proud of my team for their fighting spirit after the red card and of the fans for their support tonight after that difficult phase. Last week it felt like there was a witch in a training complex with all those players who dropped out with injuries,” Klopp said afterwards.

,,It was an intense game from the start. Palace played smart with quick deep passes, which we struggled with at times and from which they took the lead. Of course the red card was justified. Darwin knows he let his team down with that stupid move, but there's no point in talking too much about it on camera right now. We can work with him on the training field in the coming weeks, because he probably won't be allowed to play for a while. We hope that Bobby (Roberto Firmino, ed.) can play again next week and that hopefully even more players will get fit this week," concluded Klopp, who will most likely have to miss Núñez three games. against Bournemouth and Newcastle United in the Merseyside derby at Everton on September 3.





© ANP / EPA







