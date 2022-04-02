London (AFP)

Liverpool advanced to the top of the English Premier League standings, after achieving its tenth victory in a row by defeating its eighteenth guest, Watford, with a difficulty 2-0, today, “Saturday”, in the opening of the thirty-first stage.

After the difference reached 14 points in favor of Manchester City, Liverpool rose up with a series of wonderful matches, reaching the “Saturday” lead, two points ahead of City, awaiting the latter’s match with its host Burnley later “Saturday”.

What increases the intensity and excitement of the competition between the two teams is that they will meet twice this month, the first in the league at Al Ittihad Stadium next Sunday, in a match that may have a decisive outcome to determine the destination of the title, and the second one a week later at Wembley Stadium in the cup semi-finals.

With Senegalese striker Sadio Mane sitting on the bench a few days after leading his country to the World Cup finals at the expense of his Egyptian colleague Mohamed Salah, who played a key Saturday, Liverpool prepared with a historic quartet in the best way for his trip on Tuesday to Portugal, where he faces Benfica in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the competition. Champions League.

And in his nineteenth confrontation with “Anfield” against coaches who had previously supervised him, this time Roy Hodgson, who failed to repeat the April 2012 scenario with West Brom, when he became and is still the only former coach of the “red” team to win them in their stronghold, Liverpool struggled to enter the atmosphere After returning from the window designated for international matches.

But the brilliant Portuguese Diogo Jota, who was excited about leading his country to the 2022 World Cup through the European play-off, succeeded in opening the scoring for the German coach Juergen Klopp’s team from the first real opportunity, with a header, after a cross from Joe Gomez, taking advantage of the wrong exit of goalkeeper Ben Foster “22”. To raise his score to 14 goals alone, in second place on the scorers list behind his colleague Salah (20).

After the goal, Liverpool returned to suffering in building attacks and did not threaten their guest’s goal until the 38th minute, when Foster starred this time in blocking Jota’s shot from a narrow angle.

The result remained the same until the end of the first half, in which Watford was the best and even the most dangerous, similar to the beginning of the second half, in which Liverpool was affected by the suffering of its star Salah in particular, as the Egyptian missed his usual danger.

Klopp resorted to Mane instead of Salah in the 69th minute, hoping that the African champions would be able to secure the result for the hosts with a second goal, but he did not, in turn, provide anything to keep Jota’s goal separating the two teams until the last seconds, when the Portuguese himself snatched a penalty kick from the Slovak Jurai Kotska gave her the Brazilian Fabinho with the success of “89”, inflicting the final blow to the guests who received the eighth defeat in a row in the stronghold of “The Reds”.