London (dpa)

Liverpool overcame a victory that was within his reach, and fell into a 1-1 draw against Newcastle during the match that brought them together today «Saturday» in the thirty-third round of the English Premier League football.

Liverpool advanced with a goal scored by Egyptian Mohamed Salah in the third minute, and Joseph Willock tied for Newcastle in the fifth minute of stoppage time for the match.

With this goal, Salah raised his league goals this season to 20 goals in second place in the top scorers behind Harry Kane, the Tottenham striker, who scored 21 goals, and Liverpool raised his tally to 54 in sixth place, and Newcastle also raised his tally to 54.

36 points in the fifteenth place.

Liverpool imposed its control over the course of the meeting from its start, looking for an early goal that confused the accounts of Newcastle United, who started the match in a defensive way to absorb the enthusiasm of Liverpool, and at the same time relied on counter-attacks.

Not more than three minutes passed, until Liverpool broke off its offensive tusks by scoring the lead, when Sadio Mane crossed a ball from the left side, Paul Domit, Newcastle defender, tried to head it away, but the ball was set up in front of Mohamed Salah inside the penalty area from the right to shoot a ball. Strong hugged the net.

After the goal, the game remained confined to the midfield until the 20th minute, which almost saw Newcastle score the equalizer, when I played a ball behind Liverpool defenders Sean Longstaff received it and entered the penalty area, before he fired a ball that Alison Baker brilliantly blocked and then was dispersed by the defense.

Mohamed Salah missed the opportunity to score the second goal for him, and for Liverpool when Roberto Firmino passed the ball behind the Newcastle defenders to take off until he entered the Newcastle penalty area, and became in the face of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who shone and responded to Salah’s shot.

The 40th minute saw Mane missed the opportunity to score the second goal for the Liverpool team, when Salah received a through ball on the right, to pass it to Sadio Mane, who became in the face of goalkeeper Dubravka, who starred, and caught the ball when Mane tried to dodge him.

Liverpool’s attacking attempts to score a second goal continued before the end of the first half, but he failed to do so, as the referee blew the final whistle with Liverpool advancing with a clean goal.

With the beginning of the second half, Liverpool intensified its offensive attempts in search of a second goal, on the other hand, Newcastle retreated to the middle of the stadium, relying on counter-attacks, but they failed to form any danger to each other’s goal to confine the game in the middle of the stadium.

Newcastle almost equaled the score in the 55th minute when the ball reached Jollenton inside the penalty area to hit a powerful ball that Alison Baker saved brilliantly before it was dispersed by the defense.

Liverpool hit back a minute later when Trent Alexander-Arnold crossed the ball from the right, Fernandes headed it away to bounce to Roberto Firmino in the six-yard area, to hit a powerful ball that was saved by goalkeeper Dubravka.

Salah missed the opportunity to score the second goal in the 75th minute for the Liverpool team, when Sadio Mane managed to cut the ball at the borders of the penalty area, then passed it to Salah inside the penalty area to face goalkeeper Dubravka, before he hit a strong ball that hit the outside net.

In the first minute of stoppage time, Newcastle scored the equalizing goal, when Callio Wilson launched the ball, and became in the face of Alison Baker, who shone, and blocked the ball to bounce back to Wilson, who shot it inside the goal, but the video assistant referee “mouse” canceled the goal. Because the ball touches Wilson’s hand before it is shot.

In the sixth minute of the stoppage time of the match, Joseph Willock scored the equalizer for Newcastle, when I played a long ball on the edge of the penalty area, which Dwight Gale prepared with his head to reach Willock inside the penalty area to hit a strong ball that hugged the net, and then the referee blew the whistle at the end of the match with a draw 1- 1.