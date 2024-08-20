The 2024/25 season of the Liverpool It will be one of the most intriguing of all Premier League.
Jurgen Klopp is gone, replaced by Arne Slot. The former Feyenoord manager has the task of succeeding the greatness at Anfield.
Last year, the Reds were on a title hunt but fell off in the final two months of the campaign and would struggle to match the pace of Arsenal and Manchester City again.
But could they do it?
Here is the season trailer for 90min of Liverpool’s 2024/25 campaign.
In the final five years of the Klopp era, Liverpool rediscovered their mojo as a cup team, while only finishing outside the top three on one occasion.
Last season, the Reds went in search of a quadruple after winning the EFL Cup, but a sharp decline in form saw them fall short in the other three competitions.
That was at least a clear improvement on the miserable 2022/23 campaign, in which they finished fifth and were eliminated in the early stages of all the cups.
|
Season
|
Premier League
|
FA Cup
|
EFL Cup
|
Europe
|
23/24
|
3rd
|
Quarter finals
|
Victory
|
Europa League Quarter-Finals
|
22/23
|
5th
|
Round 4
|
Round 4
|
Champions League round of 32
|
21/22
|
2nd
|
Victory
|
Victory
|
Champions League Final
|
20/21
|
3rd
|
Round 4
|
Round 4
|
Champions League quarterfinals
|
19/20
|
1st
|
Round 5
|
Quarter finals
|
Champions League round of 32
No changes to Liverpool’s shirt numbers have been announced for the new season so far, but some of their younger stars are expected to receive updates.
Jarell Quansah (78) and Conor Bradley (84) look set to drop before the start of the campaign, while Trey Nyoni (98) is also a candidate to drop after a strong preseason.
|
Number
|
Player
|
1
|
Alisson
|
2
|
Joe Gomez
|
3
|
Wataru Endo
|
4
|
Virgil van Dijk
|
5
|
Ibrahima Konate
|
7
|
Luis Diaz
|
8
|
Dominic Szoboszlai
|
9
|
Darwin Nunez
|
10
|
Alexis MacAllister
|
11
|
Mohamed Salah
|
17
|
Curtis Jones
|
18
|
Cody Gakpo
|
19
|
Harvey Elliott
|
20
|
Diogo Jota
|
21
|
Kostas Tsimikas
|
26
|
Andrew Robertson
|
38
|
Ryan Gravenberch
|
42
|
Bobby Clark
|
43
|
Stefan Bajcetic
|
45
|
Marcelo Pitaluga
|
46
|
Rhys Williams
|
47
|
Nat Phillips
|
48
|
Callum Scanlon
|
49
|
Kaide Gordon
|
50
|
Ben Doak
|
53
|
James McConnell
|
56
|
Vitezslav Karos
|
62
|
Caoimhin Kelleher
|
63
|
Owen Beck
|
66
|
Trent Alexander-Arnold
|
72
|
Sepp van den Berg
|
76
|
Jayden Danns
|
78
|
Jarell Quansah
|
80
|
Tyler Morton
|
83
|
Thomas Hill
|
84
|
Conor Bradley
|
86
|
Harvey Blair
|
98
|
Trey Nyoni
*Numbers subject to change before the transfer deadline
Arrivals
At the time of writing, Liverpool are the only Premier League club yet to make a signing this summer.
Departures
As for departures, Thiago and Joel Matip are the most notable signings, while Fabio Carvalho has left for Brentford for a fee close to £30m.
Several promising youngsters from the youth academy have left on loan or have completed their permanent transfer.
|
Player
|
Club he has gone to
|
Earnings
|
Thiago Alcantara
|
Retired
|
None
|
Adrian
|
Real Betis
|
Free
|
Joel Matip
|
Released
|
Free
|
Mateusz Musialowski
|
Omonia
|
Free
|
Melkamu Frauendorf
|
Hannover 96
|
Free
|
Adam Lewis
|
Morecambe
|
Free
|
Anderson Arroyo
|
Burgos
|
Free
|
Billy Koumetio
|
Dundee
|
Undisclosed
|
Fabio Carvalho
|
Brentford
|
£27.5m
|
Calvin Ramsay
|
Wigan Athletic
|
Loaned
|
Luke Chambers
|
Wigan Athletic
|
Loaned
|
Fabian Mrozek
|
Brommapojkarna
|
Loaned
|
Lewis Koumas
|
Stoke City
|
Loaned
Home kits
Away kits
Third kit
Liverpool have yet to unveil their third kit, but it is believed to be white with red trim.
Given that he has been Liverpool’s top scorer in each of the last seven seasons, we’re going to go out on a limb and say that Mohamed Salah will likely be their top scorer in 2024/25.
The Reds also have a number of attacking players ready to contribute. Big things are expected from Cody Gakpo after his fine performance at Euro 2024 for the Netherlands, while if Darwin Nunez ever does make it to Anfield, it will likely be this season.
Diogo Jota will score plenty of goals when fit and available, but there will always be doubts about his ability to stay on the pitch. Luis Diaz has also proven his worth in pre-season, and may have something to prove after constant speculation about his departure.
Listen, 90min’s full predictions aren’t published until the end of the week, but we can let you in on a little secret: every writer and editor who contributed to the consensus table had Liverpool in exactly the same position.
Are the Reds good enough to topple the two title contenders? Probably not. But are they as bad as the rest of the chasers? Again, doubtful.
They are sitting comfortably in third place, and that should be considered a success for Slot, given the tumultuous state into which other clubs sink when a legendary, cerebral manager leaves. This year is about consolidating, and Liverpool have our backing to do that.
Liverpool Prediction 2024/25 Premier League – 3rd
