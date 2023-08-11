The Reds were looking for a midfielder and in the end they fished in De Zerbi’s Brighton. And Chelsea are left empty-handed…

A record purchase. Liverpool have won the race for Moises Caicedo, delivering to Brighton an offer of 127 million euros, a new record for English football. The Reds were in desperate need of a midfielder and moved quickly for the 21-year-old forged by Roberto De Zerbi with whom Chelsea had fallen in love. With this sensational offer they won the auction with the Blues, to the delight of Brighton. And they also managed to convince Caicedo, who was so eager to leave that he missed the last week of training to force his hand.

NECESSARY — Caicedo was a necessary signing for Liverpool. The midfield was the department that the Reds had to renew the most after last season's flop, but with the signings completed already in June of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, the arrivals were interrupted and Klopp had instead lost both Henderson and Fabinho, seduced by Saudi money League. With the pre-season which confirmed how Liverpool were in difficulty and with the race for Romeo Lavia never completed (Southampton were asking for 55 million euros, not a penny less, for a 19-year-old fresh from his first season in the Premier League) they moved for Caicedo, a player they had long been in their sights. And to win the auction with Chelsea they went further than any English team had ever dared, beyond the 121 million euros with which the Blues had signed Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in January.

auction — Brighton eventually got even more than they wanted to sell a player they had kept at all costs in January, despite the tight court from Arsenal, and to whom De Zerbi and the club, like Mac Allister, had promised a green light to go and play in a more popular team. Caicedo had enjoyed the flirtation with Chelsea, which however never got close to the 116 million valuation, the same money that Arsenal paid West Ham for Declan Rice, who had established Brighton. The approaching start of the Premier League and Caicedo's decisive move to skip training until the transfer was obtained accelerated the negotiations: Liverpool understood that the Ecuadorian was the right man, Chelsea that they had to participate in an auction, the Brighton that he would sell to the highest bidder. The Blues finally went up to 116m, but the Reds raised to 127. And they found the new pivot of their midfield, paying him more than an English team has ever paid a player.