A 48-year-old UAE resident underwent a successful liver transplant at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi, after the family of a person who was declared brain dead in Kuwait donated his liver to the patient, saving the patient’s life from the complications of the chronic disease. The medical team at Burjeel Medical City confirmed that a brain-dead person can save the lives of eight patients.

In detail, the patient, who has been living in the country for 14 years, suddenly suffered a liver injury that quickly developed into acute liver failure. Thanks to medical cooperation at the level of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, a compatible liver was identified from the State of Kuwait. Within 48 critical hours, the coordination efforts of Burjeel Medical City, the National Committee for Organ Donation and Transplantation of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the competent regional authorities in both countries, and the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi facilitated this mission, to save the patient’s life who was threatened with death, while the operation took 14 continuous hours and was crowned with success.

“The patient, Noor, was admitted with acute liver injury due to serum hepatitis, which quickly progressed to acute liver failure,” said Dr. Rehan Saif, Consultant General Surgeon and Director of the Multi-Organ Transplant Program at Burjeel Medical City. “Managing such a case is extremely challenging due to the rapid progression of the disease and severe complications, in addition to the transplant procedure. However, the patient met the criteria for a very urgent liver transplant and the procedure was performed immediately.”

“Acute liver failure began to affect the patient’s brain,” he added, noting that this condition carries a very high risk of death exceeding 80% if a liver transplant is not performed within 48 hours once the criteria are met, so it was imperative to find a compatible donor and perform the transplant as soon as possible.

He pointed out that the medical team at Burjeel Medical City had contacted the National Committee for Organ Donation and Transplantation to inform them of the need to perform an urgent liver transplant operation. Due to the lack of medically suitable local donors, the committee expanded the scope of the search to include the entire GCC region.

He pointed out that the presence of a donated liver from a brain-dead person in Kuwait was reported, and quick measures were taken to facilitate the transplantation process. The National Committee for Organ Donation and Transplantation in the UAE played a pivotal role by coordinating to provide a private plane to transport the liver from Kuwait to Abu Dhabi. Consultant General Surgeon and Liver Transplant, Dr. Gourab Sen, traveled to Kuwait to receive the donated liver, while Dr. Rehan Saif and Dr. Jones Shaji Mathew, Transplant Surgeon, prepared the patient for the transplantation process at Burjeel Medical City. The patient has clearly recovered after the transplantation, and has left the hospital. She is currently under continuous follow-up with her doctor.

“She is like a family member to us and we are grateful to Burjeel Medical City, the medical and administrative team and everyone involved in her care. The rapid response and treatment she received was exceptional,” said a member of the Emirati family where the patient works.

For her part, the patient’s sister, who came to the country to support her sister, said: “What happened to her was a complete shock to us. However, the support and care she received through the collaborative efforts of the doctors and the parties involved in this achievement was wonderful. They provided all forms of medical and psychological support until she returned to her normal life.”