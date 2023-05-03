The chronic liver disease they record 2 million deaths in the world every year and within the next decade it is estimated a 50% increase in cirrhosis cases and a doubling (+100%) of hepatocellular carcinoma cases. An epidemiological and clinical emergency at a global, but also a national level, with a heavy impact in terms of spending on the National Health Service. This is the alarm raised in view of the conference ‘Integrated management of the hepatopathic patient in the third millennium‘, scheduled for 5 and 6 May in L’Aquila in the Aula Magna Alan Turing Block 0 of the city university, in via Vetoio 42 in Coppito. Scientific manager of the event Clara Balsano, full professor of Internal Medicine and director of the University’s School of Specialization in Emergency Medicine. At the opening of the works, the institutional greeting of the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, is expected.

The experts at the conference put the spotlight on fatty liver disease or ‘fatty liver’, a disease “often underestimated, despite data from the Italian Association for the study of the liver revealing a growing prevalence”. This is how the PreDea (Prevention in Emergency and Admissions Departments) study was born, “conducted at a national level in the main emergency rooms of hospitals”, with the aim of “bringing out the undeclared hepatic damage from accumulation of fat in the liver through a simple ultrasound.This – explains Balsano, who is leading the study in the emergency rooms of Avezzano, L’Aquila and Teramo – would make it possible to use the emergency rooms as a primary prevention tool, avoiding the development of diabetes, dysmetabolic pathologies, hypertension, cardiovascular and musculoskeletal system pathologies. In other words, we hope to make the emergency room, the place where emergencies are dealt with par excellence, a prevention centre”.

“During waiting times, with a simple screening – the specialist details – it would give the opportunity to intervene early on modifiable risk factors (lifestyle, diet, drug therapy) and direct those who need it to specialist centers to prevent chronic pathologies that have a great impact on NHS spending An initiative of this type is even more important – underlines Balsano – because the preliminary data show that the real prevalence of fatty liver disease at a national level is higher than reported by current statistical data. the national figure of the Higher Institute of Health for 2021, the prevalence of fatty liver disease is 22-27%, but the real numbers are estimated to be higheras evidenced by the preliminary data of the PreDea study according to which, out of a total of 170 patients enrolled, 40% are affected by hepatic steatosis”.

Liver pathologies can have “viral origin, autoimmune, from drugs, and more and more often” I am “of dysmetabolic origin, due to the exponential increase in overweight and obesity in the general population“, highlights Balsano. Liver damage can remain latent for a long time before reaching cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma, the experts recall, also noting that “the cirrhotic patient needs integrated management through a multidisciplinary approach, which allows for better management of a very complex disease.

Balsano explains: “Patients with advanced chronic liver disease (cirrhosis) are often affected by numerous comorbidities (diabetes, hypertension, heart failure, etc.), which require an appropriate diagnostic-therapeutic pathway-Pdta, therefore a constant interaction between local medicine and hospital”. Precisely “in the light of the high prevalence of patients suffering from chronic liver disease and the increase estimates for the next few years – reports the specialist – we have launched a pilot study in the ASL 1 Abruzzo Avezzano-Sulmona-L’Aquila for the realization of the Pdta of the cirrhotic patient”.

In Abruzzo, reads a note, there are “3,900 patients with chronic liver disease, most of which have an alcoholic aetiology: As in other places where the climate is harsh, alcohol is widespread and addictive. Between 2016 and 2020, a study was drawn from the information flows and health statistics service of the Asl 1 company in the region on the accesses of patients with chronic liver diseases to hospitals, from which it emerged that, out of a total of 2,400 hospitalizations /year, the 20 most frequent DRGs (homogeneous groupings of diagnoses) are specific for liver pathologies (alcoholic hepatitis/cirrhosis and/or neoplasms). From this data emerged the need to create a multidisciplinary technical table to which professional figures from various fields belong to take charge and manage the patient with chronic liver disease”.