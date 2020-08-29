The reason for this liver disease – Liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis are usually caused by chronic alcoholism and hepatitis. That is, those people who have been consuming too much alcohol for a long time, they are most likely to get this disease. Also, people who are hepatitis patients also get this disease easily.

Why the liver cannot fix it As we told you that liver usually heals the wounds and damage on its skin. But in the case of cirrhosis, the number of injured (injured or infected) tissues increases so rapidly that it becomes difficult for the liver to function.

Advanced stage liver cirrhosis -The liver is not able to perform its daily activities properly. In such a situation, it is not possible for him to cure the continuously growing cirrhosis tissue. If this condition persists and continues, it can even kill a person.

Possibility of cirrhosis recovery – Liver cirrhosis is a disease whose cure is not possible. But people who get to know about this disease at an early stage have the possibility of improving their condition. However, this is not possible in every case.

Symptoms of liver cirrhosis – People who have liver cirrhosis problem, they are tired all the time. But in most diseases, there is a problem of fatigue, so it cannot be identified with just this symptom. In addition, there are many such symptoms, which are seen in patients with liver cirrhosis. Such as loss of appetite, intermittent but persistent itching on the skin, problem of nozia, swelling and burning of the lower parts of the knee in the feet.

Effect on sex life – The desire to have sex almost disappears in men struggling with liver cirrhosis. They can also be found to have no mood and problem of erectile dysfunction, which reduces their interest in sex life. -Also, women have irregular periods when they have liver cirrhosis. Due to this, they start having many mental and physical problems.

Liver cirrhosis effect on brain – Even though liver cirrhosis occurs in the liver, it also has an effect on the functioning of our brain. During this time our brain has difficulty in releasing the hormones required by the body. -This is why our brain remains tired, confused, indecisive at all times. A state of imbalance between body and mind is also often seen.

