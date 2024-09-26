Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 09/26/2024 – 7:00

The São Paulo Supermarkets Association (APAS), in partnership with Fipe, released the Supermarket Price Index (IPS) for the month of August. The general indicator recorded a deflation of 0.43% in prices.

In the beef category, liver and rump steak were the cuts that saw the biggest price reduction in the last 12 months: -15.15% and -9.55% respectively.

Considering only 2024, flank steak leads the decline, with -9.02%. Picanha is in second place, with -8.73% and filet mignon completes the podium with -6.52%.

In August, beef inflation was 1.13%. Apas believes that the reason for the increase is that the exchange rate devaluation of the real against the dollar favored greater meat exports to China.

Index continues to show deflationary trend

The IPS maintained its deflationary trend in August. The indicator registered a drop of 0.43%, compared to -0.75% in the previous month. In the accumulated 12 months, the index points to inflation of 3.58%, while in the accumulated year the index points to an inflation rate of 2.01%.

The indicator’s result in the month was driven mainly by the drop in the prices of fresh products, which fell by 5.34% in August. Other categories also contributed to this deflation, with emphasis on Food and Beverages (-0.56%), Semi-processed (-0.27%) and Hygiene and beauty products (-0.23%). Only the categories of processed foods and hygiene and beauty products recorded increases in the month, 0.49 and 0.62%, respectively.

Fruits and vegetables are going against the trend and are showing an increase in price

Although the natural food category showed a drop of 5.34% in the month, fruits went against the trend and recorded an average increase of 3.86% in the period.

The fruits that pushed the numbers up were papaya (30.35%), lemon (8.87%) and orange (7.14%).

The vegetable subcategory also showed inflation of 3.21% in August, with emphasis on lettuce, which recorded an inflation rate of 7.29%, contrasting with the slowdown of -9.25% observed in the previous month.