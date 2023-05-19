Massimiliano Allegri’s team takes the field in the second leg of the semi-finals of the Europa League against the Spanish team

There Juventus is about to take the field in Andalusia, where he will play against Seville in the return of the semifinals of the Europa League. The bianconeri will start from the 1-1 result obtained last week in Turin, with the fans experiencing these moments with apprehension and expectation, pouring their hopes on tonight’s match on social networks.