Fans of Milan and Napoli with bated breath for the Champions League match. After the sensational 4-0 against Maradona in the league, tonight the Neapolitans are looking for revenge at San Siro even if they won’t have Osimhen on the field. At stake, however, this time there is much more than the classic three points because continuing the path in this continental football review remains the greatest dream for everyone. To push the Neapolitans to the Meazza there will be over 4,000 Neapolitans, many of whom are scattered among the home fans. The challenge also began on social media between the Rossoneri and the Azzurri. Let’s follow her on Itasportpress.