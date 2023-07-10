Russia calls on NATO countries to discuss the situation around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant at the upcoming summit of the military alliance. President Biden will first speak with the British Prime Minister in London on Monday before flying on to Lithuania. The NATO summit will discuss, among other things, the US decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine. Read below all developments about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia.

