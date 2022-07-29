– According to sources from the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, it may be Friday sailing out of a freighter carrying grain for the first time and cross the Black Sea towards Istanbul.
– For Germany it is no option to open gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 now that Russia supplies less gas via Nord Stream 1. According to Economics Minister Robert Habeck, this would play into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
– Of the seven armored howitzers which Germany delivered to Ukraine in June shows a number of signs of wear. The Ukrainian authorities reported this to the German Defense Ministry in the middle of this week, the magazine reports Der Spiegel.
