– The Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks his almost annually for the parliament, the State Duma and the Federation Council. Under Russian law, it is the only session where both Houses meet. Putin last delivered his ‘throne speech’ in April 2021.
– The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been again shortly before the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of his country confidence in victory. Ukraine will win this “historic confrontation,” he said in his daily video address on Monday night
– The war in Ukraine has ended in almost a year claimed the lives of 438 Ukrainian children. In addition, since the beginning of the Russian invasion last year 842 children are injured and five million children have had little or no education for a long time. This is reported by the UN children’s fund Unicef on Tuesday.
