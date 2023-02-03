With new long-range weapons, it should be possible to recapture the entire Donbas, according to Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky. At the EU summit in Kiev, he therefore once again asked for accelerated deliveries of missiles with a longer range. The United States is expected to announce on Friday that it will send such weapons for the first time. Follow all developments of the war in our live blog below.

