Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants the Russian aggressors to be tried by a special tribunal in The Hague. This was evident from his speech in the World Forum in The Hague on Thursday morning, where he was received with a standing ovation. During his speech, he asked for a moment of silence to be observed for all the deaths caused by Russia’s ‘terror’. Also for that of the MH17 in July 2014. Follow all developments about his visit in our live blog.

#LIVE #Zelensky #Russian #aggressors #Hague #special #tribunal