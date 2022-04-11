Ukrainian President Zelensky said in his late-night address on Sunday that Ukraine is facing a tough, crucial week. He warned that the Russian army will move to more extensive actions in the east of the country. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadirov has also said that not only is a Russian offensive against the beleaguered Ukrainian port city of Mariupol planned, but that there will also be new attacks on the capital Kiev and other cities in the country. Follow the latest news about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in this live blog.

