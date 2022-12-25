– The Russian troops continue to carry out heavy attacks on Bakhmut, the eastern Ukrainian city that is at the center of the current fighting in eastern Ukraine.

– Russia has in recent days less bombing performed on the energy supply of Ukrainian cities. According to the British Ministry of Defense, this appears to be due to a shortage of long-range missiles.

– In his Christmas speech, President Zelensky says, among other things: ,,We endured the beginning of the war, we endured attacks, threats, nuclear blackmail, terror, missile attacks. Even in complete darkness we will find each other. If there is no heat we will hug each other.”

