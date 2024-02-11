Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced five senior military appointments on Saturday as he aims to renew the management team following a change at the top of the military on Thursday. Commander-in-chief General Valery Zaluzhny was then replaced by Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky, commander of the ground forces. Follow all developments about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia in this live blog.

