– Despite the proposed truce during Orthodox Christmas at least three people died and fourteen were injured by new Russian attacks. Ukrainian authorities report this. Attacks have been reported in at least seven Ukrainian regions in the past 24 hours.

– Justice ministers from around the world will meet in London in March to support the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague in investigation of alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

– The Russian President Vladimir Putin had one last night Orthodox Christmas Service attended in the Kremlin Cathedral. According to the international news agency Reuters, he was on his own instead of with other believers.