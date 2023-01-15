– With a Russian rocket attack on an apartment building in the city of Dnipro, 30 people were killed and 73 injured. The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Dnipro says there is little hope for survivors. Hundreds of people are homeless touched.
– Russia already has such in the new year 2000 Ukrainian children kidnappedsays the American ambassador to the European security organization OSCEMichael Carter.
– The German Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) is open to the delivery of Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine. But that delivery may take a long time. The British soon agreed to deliver 14 of their Challenger 2 main battle tanks.
